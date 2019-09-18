Man fatally stabbed in the Bronx; cops search for alleged attacker

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for the person accused of stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in the Bronx last week.

Kaywann Nelson, 34, is sought by police for the Sept. 11 death of Tyshawn Green.

Police responded to a call of a man shot at the Millbrook Houses along St. Ann’s Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found Green, 22, with a stab wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

