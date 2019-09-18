Man arrested in 2017 shooting death of Bronx woman

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police have arrested a man two years after a Bronx woman was found shot and killed on a Bronx street.

Kenneth Smith, 51, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

On Apr. 2, 2017, Margarita Franco was found dead along East 214th Street in Williamsbridge with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

In the final moments of Franco’s life, video obtained by police showed her speaking with a man shortly before the shooting.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.