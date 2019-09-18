Hoboken City Council votes to ban electric scooters at waterfront and parks

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Some areas of Hoboken could become prohibited zones for electric scooters.

City council members voted to ban electric scooters, including private ones, from the waterfront pathway and Hoboken parks.

Currently, the company called Lime operates a city-approved pilot program in Hoboken. Until last week, a second company called Ojo also was offering a different model.

But a woman and her child were struck on the sidewalk by a rider on an Ojo scooter. There have been calls to completely ban all scooters until a mobility policy that addresses enforcement could be put in place.

The pilot program will expire on November 20.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla still has to review the new rule proposal and decide to sign it.