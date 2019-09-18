Group wanted in beating, stabbing of Bronx man: police

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — A group of seven men are being looked for in connection with an assault that took place in The Bronx Sunday, police said.

Authorities say the incident was reported on September 15 at 11 p.m. A 52-year-old man was approached by the seven men on East 149th Street. They threw him to the ground and proceeded to stab him multiple times before fleeing.

The man was treated by EMS and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.