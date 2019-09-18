Best burger deals for National Cheeseburger Day

NEW YORK — Wednesday is going to be a delicious day across the country because it’s National Cheeseburger Day. There’s no better way to celebrate the annual holiday than chomping into a big, juicy burger.
The only way to make a good burger taste better? Get it for free or discounted.
Here are some of the best burger deals available for National Cheeseburger Day:
- Applebee’s: Enjoy their classic bacon cheeseburger with endless fries for just $6.99 on Wednesday.
- Bareburger: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one deal on their American or vegan Golden State burger from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to Newsweek.
- Black Angus Steakhouse: Get their Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or their Guacamole Burger, plus a 16 oz. draft beer, all for only $12.99 in most states nationwide.
- BurgerFi: Get a BurgerFi Cheeseburger for just $1 if you buy one at regular price on Wednesday, just show the cashier the offer online.
- Dairy Queen: Take advantage of their new “Two for $4 Super Snack” meal deal, where you can mix and match any two options, including a cheeseburger, as well as fries, pretzel sticks, chicken strips, a soft drink, and a small sundae.
- McDonald’s: There is no set deal for the holiday, but download their app for some exclusive offers to save money.
- Red Robin: Purchase any regular-sized beverage Wednesday and get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for just $5.
- Smashburger: Get a free Double Classic Smash burger when you buy one at full price on Wednesday only.