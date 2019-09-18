Best burger deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Posted 5:30 AM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32AM, September 18, 2019

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Wednesday is going to be a delicious day across the country because it’s National Cheeseburger Day. There’s no better way to celebrate the annual holiday than chomping into a big, juicy burger.

The only way to make a good burger taste better? Get it for free or discounted.

Here are some of the best burger deals available for National Cheeseburger Day:

  • Applebee’s: Enjoy their classic bacon cheeseburger with endless fries for just $6.99 on Wednesday.
  • Bareburger: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one deal on their American or vegan Golden State burger from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to Newsweek.
  • Black Angus Steakhouse: Get their Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or their Guacamole Burger, plus a 16 oz. draft beer, all for only $12.99 in most states nationwide.
  • BurgerFi: Get a BurgerFi Cheeseburger for just $1 if you buy one at regular price on Wednesday, just show the cashier the offer online.
  • Dairy Queen: Take advantage of their new “Two for $4 Super Snack” meal deal, where you can mix and match any two options, including a cheeseburger, as well as fries, pretzel sticks, chicken strips, a soft drink, and a small sundae.
  • McDonald’s: There is no set deal for the holiday, but download their app for some exclusive offers to save money.
  • Red Robin: Purchase any regular-sized beverage Wednesday and get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for just $5.
  • Smashburger: Get a free Double Classic Smash burger when you buy one at full price on Wednesday only.
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.