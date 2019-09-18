Arrest made in $4 million Midtown jewelry heist at store frequented by celebrities

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Authorities have arrested one of the men wanted in connection to a brazen robbery, where millions of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from a Manhattan store that caters to several celebrities.

Pedro Davila was taken into custody Sunday in Pasco County, Florida for his alleged connection to the Aug. 25 armed robbery in Manhattan, authorities said.

Police allege Davila, Jaysean Sutton and a third co-conspirator posed as customers at the Avianne Jewelry store on West 47th Street in Midtown. The robbers pulled out guns and zip tied four employees in broad daylight, according to authorities.

The store’s safe and several display cases were cleared out.

Police estimated about $4 million in bling was taken from the store frequented by well-known rappers including Kodak Black and Jay Gwuapo.

Following the robbery, police released surveillance footage of the robbers, clearly showing their faces.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill commended investigators and the FBI for their works in making the arrests.

“In working to reduce crime past already record-lows in New York City, the NYPD is relentless in our pursuit of the relatively small percentage of the population driving the violence and disorder. I commend the NYPD investigators involved in this investigation, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their efforts and making these arrests. The NYPD will continue, along with our law enforcement partners, to vigorously pursue and hold responsible individuals responsible for violent criminal activity.”

Davila, 27, faces charges of robbery and brandishing a firearm.