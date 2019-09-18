Amber Alert canceled for missing 6-month-old baby boy in Suffolk County; child is safe

Posted 7:52 PM, September 18, 2019

DEER PARK, NY — An Amber Alert was canceled for a 6-month-old baby in Suffolk County shortly after it was issued on Wednesday.

Police issued the alert at 7:40 p.m. It was canceled by 8:35 when the baby was found safe.

Bryan Quinteros, the baby’s father, allegedly had a physical altercation with the boy’s mother at Tanger Outlets around 2:30 p.m., officials said. He allegedly took the baby and threatened not to bring him back.

Baby Daniel Quinteros has since been found, police said.  An acquaintance brought him to his mother’s house.

Police are still looking for Bryan Quinteros.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, is described approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2019 Honda Civic with New York license plate number JEZ-1680.

Anyone with information should call First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

 

