74-year-old woman, 15-year-old boy among 3 who allegedly shot man to death inside NJ laundromat

TRENTON, N.J. — A 74-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy are among three people who allegedly took turns shooting a man to death inside a New Jersey laundromat.

Mercer County prosecutors say 74-year-old Eudean McMillan, 37-year-old Darryl Parker and the 15-year-old have been charged in the slaying of 21-year-old Geovahnie FanFan in Trenton on Monday.

Authorities say the confrontation began after a group of people attacked Parker just inside of the laundromat’s side entrance. People kicked Parker and threw objects at him, knocking him to the ground.

Officials say surveillance footage shows McMillan, known as “Mama Dean,” leaving the laundromat before the beating. She then returned with a handgun she used to shoot at the attackers. McMillan allegedly struck a 16-year-old boy.

Fanfan, who was in the group of attackers, fled to the back of the laundromat and hid in an office. But a large window meant he was visible.

McMillan handed the gun to Parker. He allegedly shot Fanfan. McMillan and Parker left Fanfan on the ground and walked toward the laundromat exit, where an unnamed 15-year-old took the gun, walked back over to Fanfan and allegedly shot him several times.

Authorities charged McMillan as an accomplice to murder. She’s also charged with attempted murder. Parker and teh teen are charged with murder and weapons offenses.

It’s unknown if any of the suspects has retained an attorney.