UN General Assembly 2019: Street closures, traffic changes

MANHATTAN — World leaders will begin to gather for the United Nations General Assembly, prompting street closures and nightmare commutes throughout Manhattan.
During the General Assembly, traffic is known to be a nightmare in Midtown.
Those commuting are advised to take the subway or ride a bike. The Department of Transportation announced protected bike lanes on First and Second avenues will be open for cyclists to use.
Citi Bike is also offering a 50% discount on its three-day pass from Sept. 23 through Sept. 30. For the same price as a one-day pass normally, individuals will be able to take unlimited 30-minute rides over a 3 day period for only $12 by using code GRIDLOCK19 in the Citi Bike app.
The following streets will be subject to closure daily at the NYPD’s discretion starting Wednesday and will last through Sept. 30.
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge
- Area bounded by
- 60th Street on the North,
- 34th Street on the South,
- 1st Avenue on the East, and
- 3rd Avenue on the West
- All Inclusive
- Area bounded by
- 54th Street on the North,
- 48th Street on the South,
- 1st Avenue East, and
- Madison Avenue on the West
- All Inclusive
- Sixth Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Fifth Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street
- 76th Street and 77th Street
- Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 61st Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 59th Street between Seventh Avenue and Fifth Avenue
- 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 55th Street between Seventh Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 54th Street between Seventh Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between Seventh Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 50th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
- 51st Street between Seventh Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive