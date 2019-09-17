UN General Assembly 2019: Street closures, traffic changes

Posted 2:22 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, September 17, 2019

MANHATTAN — World leaders will begin to gather for the United Nations General Assembly, prompting street closures and nightmare commutes throughout Manhattan.

During the General Assembly, traffic is known to be a nightmare in Midtown.

Those commuting are advised to take the subway or ride a bike. The Department of Transportation announced protected bike lanes on First and Second avenues will be open for cyclists to use.

Citi Bike is also offering a 50% discount on its three-day pass from Sept. 23 through Sept. 30. For the same price as a one-day pass normally, individuals will be able to take unlimited 30-minute rides over a 3 day period for only $12 by using code GRIDLOCK19 in the Citi Bike app.

The following streets will be subject to closure daily at the NYPD’s discretion starting Wednesday and will last through Sept. 30.

  • FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge
  • Area bounded by
    • 60th Street on the North,
    • 34th Street on the South,
    • 1st Avenue on the East, and
    • 3rd Avenue on the West
    • All Inclusive
  • Area bounded by
    • 54th Street on the North,
    • 48th Street on the South,
    • 1st Avenue East, and
    • Madison Avenue on the West
    • All Inclusive
  • Sixth Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street
  • Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
  • Fifth Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street
  • Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street
  • 76th Street and 77th Street
  • Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
  • FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
  • 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 61st Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
  • 59th Street between Seventh Avenue and Fifth Avenue
  • 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
  • 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 56th Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 55th Street between Seventh Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 54th Street between Seventh Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 53rd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 52nd Street between Seventh Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 50th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 51st Street between Seventh Avenue and 1st Avenue
  • 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
  • 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
  • 42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
  • 34th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive
