UN General Assembly 2019: Street closures, traffic changes

MANHATTAN — World leaders will begin to gather for the United Nations General Assembly, prompting street closures and nightmare commutes throughout Manhattan.

During the General Assembly, traffic is known to be a nightmare in Midtown.

Those commuting are advised to take the subway or ride a bike. The Department of Transportation announced protected bike lanes on First and Second avenues will be open for cyclists to use.

Citi Bike is also offering a 50% discount on its three-day pass from Sept. 23 through Sept. 30. For the same price as a one-day pass normally, individuals will be able to take unlimited 30-minute rides over a 3 day period for only $12 by using code GRIDLOCK19 in the Citi Bike app.

The following streets will be subject to closure daily at the NYPD’s discretion starting Wednesday and will last through Sept. 30.