Stew Leonard’s Paramus location opens on Wednesday

PARAMUS, N.J. — It’s official! Stew Leonard’s Paramus location has an opening date.

The supermarket, deemed “the World’s Largest Dairy,” opens its doors to excited customers on Wednesday.

The 80,000-square-foot supermarket opening at Paramus Park Mall includes a bakery, a kitchen, a buffet line and a butcher shop.

The store is expected to be open seven days a week from Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The supermarket’s wine store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday though Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Stew Leonard’s started as a small dairy store founded in 1969 with just seven employees.

Fast-forward 50 years, it is now one of the most renowned grocery stores, with almost 2,000 employees.

The store is expected to generate hundreds of new jobs. For more information on how to apply, click here.