Search continues for missing 5-year-old girl last seen at NJ park

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who went missing while playing at a park in New Jersey.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the City Park ballfields and playground area in Bridgeton just before 5 p.m. Monday, police said.

Dulce’s mother told police the girl and her 3-year-old brother ran off to play while she stayed in the vehicle with an 8-year-old relative, police said.

The toddler then came running back without his sister, and they were unable to locate the girl, according to police.

Police were contacted and a search began throughout the area.

Alavez is described to be 3-feet 5-inches, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a flower design and white sandals. She has dark-colored hair and it was last styled in a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 856-451-0033 or text the police department’s TIP411 text to relay information, subtext “Bridgeton.”