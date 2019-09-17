Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testifies against reputed members of NYC gang for prosecution at trial

Posted 5:19 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, September 17, 2019

NEW YORK — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is testifying against two reputed members of a violent New York City street gang.

Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, at court.(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The rapper took the witness stand Tuesday as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

He admitted in a guilty plea this year that he joined the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and helped try to kill a rival gang member.

One of the defendants, Anthony Ellison, is accused of kidnapping and robbing 6ix9ine last year after a falling-out. Ellison denies the charges.

6ix9ine’s decision to cooperate has upended his bad boy image on social media. Rap icon Snoop Dogg recently labeled him a “snitch.”

The 23-year-old rapper’s album “Day69: Graduation Day” was among the top sellers on iTunes following its release last year.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.