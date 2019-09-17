Police search for suspects after rash of violent robberies in Lower Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Police said Tuesday they’re searching for a group of men they say are responsible for a violent robbery pattern in Manhattan, with seven instances in numerous neighborhoods over the course of about two weeks.

Each of the incidents took place in the early morning — between about 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

On Aug. 24, four men approached a 27-year-old male victim near Ludlow Street and Orchard Street in Lower Manhattan and beat him unconscious, according to police. When he regained consciousness, he said his wallet and jewelry were missing, valued at about $3,000.

On Aug. 25, two men approached a 28-year-old male victim in front of 101 Stanton St. — near Ludlow Street and Orchard Street — and beat him, according to police. Authorities said the men stole the victim’s wallet, and then fled on foot.

On Aug. 29, four men approached a 25-year-old male victim in the East Village near East 3rd Street and First Avenue and beat him, according to police. The men stole his wallet and jewelry, totaling about $2,400 worth of property, police said.

On Sept. 6, two men approached a 31-year old male victim near 19 Pitt St. on the Lower East Side, police said. The men robbed the man and fled, according to officers.

On Sept. 7, three violent robberies took place, according to police, all in Lower Manhattan in the vicinity of Ludlow and Orchard Streets.

In one case, two men approached a 31-year-old male victim and beat him, officers said. They stole his wallet and fled, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In the second case, two men approached a 23-year-old male victim and took his backpack, wallet and cell phone, valued at around $1,800, authorities said.

In the third case, two men approached a 23-year-old victim and stole his wallet, cash and cell phone, valued at around $1,200, police said.

The suspects are between 20 and 30 year old and were wearing dark clothing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).