Midday with Muller: Staten Island shootout leaves man dead, cop injured; LI teen fatally stabbed during fight over girl

Posted 1:30 PM, September 17, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Staten Island shootout: A man with a history of violent crimes was killed and a police officer was injured in the shootout. Also, officials are asking anyone with information to come forward after a Long Island teen was fatally stabbed in a fight over a girl. John Muller has all this and more.

