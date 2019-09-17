Samurai sword-wielding man killed in police-involved shooting in Nassau County home: officials

OCEANSIDE, NY — A man with multiple knives, including two samurai swords, was killed in a police-involved shooting in an Oceanside home on Thursday, police said.

The homeowner had called 911 around 6 p.m. and told police his son was unstable and acting erratically, officials said.

Two officers entered the Columbus Avenue house and faced off with the knife-wielding son, who’s believed to be in his 30s. They told the man to drop his weapons, but he refused.

At least one officer opened fire in the home, officials said.

Officers performed CPR on the man at the scene, police said. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the knife-wielding man has not yet been released.

An officer was also injured in an accident on the way to the scene. The extent of the officers’ injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.