Man wanted for 2 attempted rapes near Prospect Park

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A man who grabbed a teen near Prospect Park on Monday also attempted to rape a woman in a nearby apartment building earlier this month, police said.

On Monday, the 17-year-old victim was near Carroll Street and 8th Avenue when the man grabbed her buttocks from behind and told her he was going to sexually assault her, officials said. The teen was able to get away.

A 50-year-old man spotted what was happening and tried to detain the attempted rapist, police said. The attempted rapist attacked the good Samaritan and fled.

On Sept. 8, the attacker followed a 26-year-old woman into her building near Garfield Place and Prospect Park West, police said. He exposed himself and grabbed the victim’s waist. The man fled after the woman struggled with him.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The man has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).