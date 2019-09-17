Man sought in Manhattan flag burning: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Authorities are looking for a man in connection with the burning of an American flag in Greenwich Village.

The incident was reported at 9:40 p.m. on Friday, September 13. The unidentified man approaches the front gate of a commercial storefront, located at 56 7th Avenue South on a white bicycle. He then lights the American flag, hanging from the exterior gate of the commercial business, on fire.

The lower portion of the flag became engulfed in flames and the man fled the scene in an unknown direction on the white bicycle.

The man was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, white sneakers and glasses.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.