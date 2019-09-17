Man charged with abuse, neglect over toddler’s death in hot car parked at New Jersey train station lot

LINDENWOLD, N.J. — A 60-year-old man has been charged with abuse and neglect in connection with the death of a toddler who was left in a locked car at a commuter rail station’s parking lot in New Jersey last month.

According to a statement from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Shelton Shambry, the child’s legal guardian, put the 22-month-old girl in a vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, then forgot she was in the backseat.

The girl’s body was found around 3:40 p.m. that day in a van parked outside the PATCO Hi-Speedline station in Lindenwold.

High temperatures that afternoon reached the upper 80s.

The medical examiner ruled her death as accidental.

No attorney information is available for Shambry.

The PATCO Hi-Speedline operates daily service between Lindenwold in South Jersey and Center City Philadelphia.

