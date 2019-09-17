Jets QB Trevor Siemian out for season due to injury, will likely need surgery: NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season after injuring his left ankle during Monday night football at MetLife Stadium.

Siemian tried to throw a pass during the game against the Browns, when Cleveland’s Myles Garrett slammed into him in the second quarter.

Siemian will likely need surgery, the NFL tweeted.

Siemian, who started in place of the ill Sam Darnold, was officially ruled out of the rest of the game when the second half began.

Luke Falk, promoted from the practice squad before the game, replaced Siemian and helped lead the Jets to a field goal.

Falk is expected to be the starter until Darnold returns after recovering from mono.

Jets QB Trevor Siemian (ankle) out for rest of season, will likely need surgery. pic.twitter.com/wXde73USEr — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2019

Associated Press contributed to this report.