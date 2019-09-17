Jets’ Darnold hopes to return to field in Week 5 vs. Eagles

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets quarterback Sam Darnold says he’s feeling much better while recovering from mononucleosis and hopes to return to the field in Week 5 of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Darnold says Tuesday during his weekly spot on “The Michael Kay Show” on 98.7 ESPN New York that he has lost only about 2 pounds while recuperating.

It was Darnold’s first public comments since becoming ill.

The 22-year-old quarterback says he’s unsure how he contracted the illness, but adds that he began feeling some effects from it the night before the Jets’ season-opening loss to Buffalo. He was 28 of 41 for 175 yards and a TD in that game.

Darnold watched New York’s 23-3 loss to Cleveland on Monday night at his home and says he screamed and punched his pillow when quarterback Trevor Siemian went down with an ankle injury.

