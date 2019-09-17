High school football coach convicted for stealing money from school meant for his assistants

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — An ex-high school football coach was convicted of stealing funds from the school district where he worked, according to the Suffolk County district attorney.

David Falco, 52, of Center Moriches, was a physical education teacher and head football coach at Sachem North High School. Over the course of about six months, officials say Falco filed eight claims to receive compensation for supervising the school’s weight room — work that his assistant coaches were doing.

As a result, Falco received nearly $6,000 from the district, while telling his assistants that compensation was not available for them, officials said.

Falco was convicted of felony corruption, grand larceny, corrupting the government, falsifying business records, offering a false instrument for filing and official misconduct. He faces up to fifteen years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.