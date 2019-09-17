‘Green Team’ at NYC school works to protect planet, environment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Scientists predict it is our future generations who will bear the impact of our inaction relating to climate change.

On Friday, a global strike is expected to bring students out of the classrooms in more 150 countries because they want action from world leaders.

Here in New York City, one school is taking their role in this conversation seriously and is already doing their part to protect the planet.

PS 90's “Green Team” program was created just three years ago. The school IS making transformative changes after receiving magnet school grant funding, allowing it to become one for environmental studies and community wellness.

Students are assigned to pick up garbage during and after lunch and. They separate recyclables and compost.

Eighty educators from other city schools will be visiting PS 90 to learn more about the program in hopes to replicate it themselves.

And as for the Global Climate Strike, 10 students from PS 90 this Friday will bus in to Manhattan to take part in the rally right here outside of the United Nations ahead of the Climate Action Summit next week.

PIX11's Narmeen Choudhury has more in the video above.