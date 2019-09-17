Businessman, political fundraiser Ed Buck arrested, charged with running drug den in West Hollywood apartment

LOS ANGELES — Political activist and businessman Ed Buck was arrested in West Hollywood on Tuesday after being charged with operating a drug house and providing methamphetamine to a 37-year-old man who overdosed last week, the LA County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Buck was charged with one felony count each of battery, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

On September 11, Buck allegedly injected the victim with meth at his apartment. The man survived the overdose.

“I remain deeply concerned for the safety of people whose life circumstances may make them more vulnerable to criminal predators,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. “With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck.”

Prosecutors recommended bail be set at $4 million. If convicted, Buck faces up to five years in prison.

Buck is a longtime political donor, a one-time West Hollywood City Council candidate and a well-known figure in LGBTQ political circles. A man’s body was found at Buck’s home in January.