Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old NJ girl

BRIDGERTON CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alvarez of Bridgeton City.

Detectives say they believe Dulce was taken by a man who was last seen leading Dulce from the Bridgeton City Park to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows at about 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

Dulce is described as 3-feet, 60 to 70 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a picture of an elephant, black and white pants and white shoes.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-8-inches, thin build with no facial hair but facial acne. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.

The child’s mother told police the girl and her 3-year-old brother ran off to play while she stayed in her vehicle with an 8-year-old relative, police said.

The little boy then came running back without his sister, and the mother was unable to locate the girl, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2857, Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033 or CALL 911 immediately.