2 shot, including police officer, in Staten Island: authorities

STATEN ISLAND — Two people, including a police officer, were shot in Staten Island Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the vicinity of Prince and Hardy streets around 8:40 a.m.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known.

The police officer was taken to the hospital. The conditions of those shot were not immediately disclosed.

Expect road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Prince and Hardy streets. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

.@NYPD120Pct Due to police activity, expect road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Prince Street and Hardy Street, Staten Island. Please avoid the area and consider alternate routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 17, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.