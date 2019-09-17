2 shot, including police officer, in Staten Island: authorities

STATEN ISLAND — Two people, including a police officer, were shot in Staten Island Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the vicinity of Prince and Hardy streets around 8:40 a.m.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known.

The police officer was taken to the hospital. The conditions of those shot were not immediately disclosed.

Expect road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Prince and Hardy streets. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

