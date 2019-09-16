US energy chief Rick Perry blasts Iran attack on Saudi oil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has condemned what he called “Iran’s attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” in an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference in Vienna.

Perry said on Monday in Austria that “this behavior is unacceptable” and that Iran “must be held responsible.”

He added: “Make no mistake about it, this was a deliberate attack on the global economy and the global energy market.”

He said that President Donald Trump has authorized the release of strategic oil reserves should the U.S. need them, and that his “department stands ready” to proceed if necessary.

Perry also added that “despite Iran’s malign efforts we are very confident that the market is resilient and will respond.”