UJA-Federation to load medical and humanitarian supplies onto donated chartered plane

UJA-Federation of New York, together with Afya Foundation, will load a variety of medical equipment and humanitarian supplies including antibiotics, personal hygiene kits, primary medical care supplies, body bags, as well as 600 donated new Naot brand shoes onto a donated chartered plane en route to the Bahamas.

The medicine and medical equipment will be received by the Bahamian Ministry of Health and distributed to medical professionals and clinics throughout the island. The humanitarian aid will be accepted by NGOs on the ground and distributed to the hardest hit communities. The plane will land in Odyssey Aviation Nassau, Bahamas.

Also, in the wake of the hurricane, UJA-Federation has issued two grants totaling $65,000 for Afya Foundation and American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to support delivery of life-saving medical humanitarian and medical supplies. Representatives from UJA-Federation, Afya Foundation, and Naot will help to load the supplies onto the plane.