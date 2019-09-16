The One with the ‘Friends’ Event at PIX Plaza — Central Perk comes to PIX11 on Friday

CENTRAL PERK COMES TO PIX11

Station to host “Friends” 25th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, September 20 from 8a-1:30p

NEW YORK, N.Y.—September 16, 2019 –PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends with “The One with the Friends Event at PIX Plaza” an outdoor event celebrating our favorite Friends. On Friday, September 20th from 8am- 1:30pm, the station will be hosting a “Central Perk” outdoor pop-up at PIX Plaza (corner of 42nd and 2nd in Midtown Manhattan, outside the PIX11 studios.)

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos on the iconic Friends couch, play a round of foosball, watch iconic Friends episodes on our outdoor monitors, hear Phoebe Buffay’s classic song “Smelly Cat” performed live (and help support Best Friends Animal Society,) get custom Friends-inspired nail art and receive a free cup of “Central Perk” coffee.

To register for free tickets to attend please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-one-with-the-friends-event-at-pix-plaza-tickets-72713035647