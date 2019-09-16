Teen stabbed, critically injured during fight in Nassau County

Posted 6:49 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03PM, September 16, 2019

OCEANSIDE, NY — A teen was critically injured during a large fight in Oceanside on Monday, officials said.

Police rushed to Brower Avenue around 3:45 p.m. amid reports of a large group of teens fighting.

A 16-year-old victim was stabbed; the teen is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have not shared a description of the stabber.

Additional identifying information has not yet been released for the victim.

It’s not clear what caused the fight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

