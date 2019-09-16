Teen stabbed, critically injured during fight in Nassau County

OCEANSIDE, NY — A teen was critically injured during a large fight in Oceanside on Monday, officials said.
Police rushed to Brower Avenue around 3:45 p.m. amid reports of a large group of teens fighting.
A 16-year-old victim was stabbed; the teen is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. Police have not shared a description of the stabber.
Additional identifying information has not yet been released for the victim.
It’s not clear what caused the fight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
40.641348 -73.633194AlertMe