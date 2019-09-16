Police presence at all Seaford schools after social media threat

SEAFORD, N.Y. — ALL Seaford schools are operating on a two-hour delay Monday after a threat was made on social media.

The Nassau County Police Department said Monday the threat made to Seaford High School; police are investigating, and officers are at every Seaford school this morning as a precaution.

The threat is not believed to be credible, according to police, and schools are deemed safe for staff and students.

Nassau County Police Department and Seaford School District will continue investigate the social media threat.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other threats to Seaford schools they are asked to call the Seventh Precinct at (516) 573-6700.