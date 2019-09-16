PIX11 to air three Monday night football games this season, starting with Jets vs. Browns tonight

PIX11 TO AIR THREE PRIMETIME ESPN TELECASTS

DURING THE 50TH SEASON OF MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NEW YORK JETS VS. CLEVELAND BROWNS

ON SEPTEMBER 16

NEW YORK JETS VS. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

ON OCTOBER 21

NEW YORK GIANTS VS. DALLAS COWBOYS

ON NOVEMBER 4

New York, NY – September 9, 2019 – PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, today announced that it has reached an agreement with ESPN and WABC for the over-the-air local broadcast rights for three games during the 50th season of Monday Night Football this fall, the New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 16, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Monday, October 21 and the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, November 4.

Prior to each game, PIX11 will air a locally produced pre-game show live from MetLife Stadium at 7:30pm, followed by the primetime showdowns. The PIX11 pre-game specials will be hosted by PIX11 Sports Anchors Andy Adler and Joe Mauceri, with PIX 11 reporter Jill Nicolini. Nick Mangold, retired New York Jets center and seven-time Pro-Bowl pick, will co-host the two Jets pre-game shows. Justin Tuck, retired New York Giants All-Pro defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion, will co-host the Giants pre-game show.

ESPN’s new Monday Night Football commentator team of play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore, analyst Booger McFarland, reporter Lisa Salters and officiating analyst John Parry will call all three primetime games on PIX11.

The Jets-Browns game on September 16 – a rematch of the first Monday Night Football game matchup in September 1970 – will be the designated NFL 100 game in week 2 as the National Football League celebrates its 100th season in 2019. The hometown Jets return to MNF to face the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on October 21. The Giants host the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 4.

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including 384 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage, since 1999 PIX11 has been the broadcast station of the New York Mets and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pix11news. PIX11 also has a channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and can be found as an Alexa skill. For more information visit www.pix11.com.

ABOUT ESPN:

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment enterprise, features more than 50 assets – eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, ESPN International, ESPN The Magazine and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.