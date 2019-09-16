MTA releases $51.5 billion plan for improvements

NEW YORK — Transit riders have a wish list of improvements and the MTA issued its own official plan on Monday
The $51.5 billion plan is the largest in the history of the agency.
It calls for $40 billion in new projects for NYC Transit. That would include new trains, buses and new signals on six lines, including the Lexington Line.
Seventy additional stations will be made accessible.
The capital plan allocates more than $10 billion for track and station projects for the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth.
About $3 billion would be spend for improvements on MTA Bridges and Tunnels. That funding would come from tolls.
The MTA Board reviews the proposal later this month and the public will have a chance to comment.
The state and city will discuss how to fund it with federal partners as well.
Congestion pricing is set to begin in 2021 and that will cover about $15 billion.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on the capital plan:
“Last week I laid out my priorities for the MTA Capital Plan, including improving signal technology, increasing accessibility, addressing quality of life concerns, ensuring equity for LIRR and Metro-North Railroad, and upgrading bus service – and I will review the details of the plan to make sure it fulfills those priorities. The Senate Leader, Assembly Speaker and Mayor of New York City must approve the plan in order to move forward as they each have unilateral discretionary veto power. For decades the MTA was mismanaged and underfunded – that is why in 2017 we invested $836 million for the Subway Action Plan and $8 billion in State capital funds and $2.6 billion in New York City Capital funds. The success of that plan is inarguable – it led to the recent 84% on-time performance rate, a six-year high – but its implementation was delayed, and that cannot be repeated with this new plan. We have secured $25 billion during this year’s legislative session that will go directly towards the MTA’s capital needs outlined in this plan, and I support an additional State investment of $3 billion, to be matched by the City, that will go toward making our subways more accessible. We have an historic opportunity to institutionalize the lessons learned, build on the progress made under the Subway Action Plan and make crucial upgrades so riders get the 21st century transit system they deserve.”