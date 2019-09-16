MTA releases $51.5 billion plan for improvements

NEW YORK — Transit riders have a wish list of improvements and the MTA issued its own official plan on Monday

The $51.5 billion plan is the largest in the history of the agency.

It calls for $40 billion in new projects for NYC Transit. That would include new trains, buses and new signals on six lines, including the Lexington Line.

Seventy additional stations will be made accessible.

The capital plan allocates more than $10 billion for track and station projects for the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth.

About $3 billion would be spend for improvements on MTA Bridges and Tunnels. That funding would come from tolls.

The MTA Board reviews the proposal later this month and the public will have a chance to comment.

The state and city will discuss how to fund it with federal partners as well.

Congestion pricing is set to begin in 2021 and that will cover about $15 billion.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on the capital plan: