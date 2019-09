NEW YORK — The F train will begin rush-hour express service each in Brooklyn beginning Monday

The limited service will run Manhattan-bound between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and Coney Island-bound between 5 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

The trains will skip all stops between Church Avenue and Jay St.-MetroTech, excluding 7th Avenue in Park Slope.