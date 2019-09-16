Midday with Muller: Off-duty officer killed in Bronx crash

An NYPD officer was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday after a collision with a truck. Plus, if your commute to work Monday morning wasn’t quicker than normal, your evening commute could be, with new rush-hour express trains launching. Watch Midday with Muller in the video above.

