Men sought in series of 7 robberies in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — Four men are being sought in connection with a series of seven robberies that followed a pattern in Manhattan during the past few weeks, police said.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of August 24, in the vicinity of Ludlow Street and Orchard Street. A 27-year-old man walking at the location around 3 a.m. was approached by the four men, who began to strike him about his head and body.

The victim lost consciousness. When he came to, his wallet and jewelry — a value of $3,000 — was missing. The victim refused medical attention from EMS at the scene.

The next incident occurred about 24 hours later in the morning on August 25 at Stanton Street. A 28-year-old man was walking when he was approached by two men who began to hit his head and body, causing him pain and bruising. The two men took the victim’s wallet and fled to parts unknown.

The approximate value of the victim’s property was $200. EMS responded but the victim refused medical attention.

A third incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on August 29 in the vicinity of East 3rd Street and First Avenue. A 25-year-old man was walking when approached by the four men, who again began to strike the victim’s head and body. They stole his wallet and jewelry, valued at a total of $2,400.

The victim refused medical attention.

The fourth encounter happened on Friday, September 6 at 1:45 a.m. near Pitt Street. A 26-year-old man was walking when he was approached by two men, who immediately took his wallet and fled to parts unknown. Value of the property was undetermined and the victim refused medical attention.

A fifth incident happened the next morning at around 12:55 a.m. on September 7 on Orchard Street. A 31-year-old man was approached by two men who began to hit his head and body, causing pain and bruising. The men stole the victim’s wallet with about $200 in it and fled.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two spontaneous incidents were reported at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. Both occurred on Ludlow Street and both involved a 23-year-old male victim. One had his property stolen to the tune of $1,800 while the other lost $1,200 worth of goods and cash.

Neither victim in the two incidents was injured.

The men are described as being 20-30 years old and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.