Man accused of groping patter, fleeing on bicycle after each incident: police

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are searching for a man in connection with a forcible touching pattern in Sunnyside, Queens.

Police described four incidents between July and September where a man allegedly grabbed women’s buttocks and fled on a bicycle.

The first incident happened on July 24 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the individual allegedly approached a 40-year-old woman near 36th Street and 47th Avenue and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes before fleeing on a bike.

A second incident happened on August 5 with a 22-year-old woman at 47th Street and 47th Avenue, police said.

A third incident happened on August 28 with a 39-year-old victim at 42nd Street and 47th Avenue, police said.

A fourth incident happened on September 14 with a 20-year-old victim at 47th Street and 50th Avenue, police said.

Each time, he grabbed the victim’s buttocks over her clothes and then fled on a bike, according to officers.

