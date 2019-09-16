Luis Alvarez to receive posthumous key to the city

The late Det. Luis Alvarez will be honored posthumously on Tuesday with the key to the city of New York.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will present Alvarez’s family with the key at City Hall Tuesday morning.

Alvarez was a 9/11 first responder and champion for the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, who died in June from cancer related to his time working at ground zero after the terrorist attacks.

Weeks before his death, the retired NYPD Bomb Squad detective appeared with Jon Stewart before Congress, making an emotional and personal plea for the continued funding of the victims’ benefits fund.