6-year-old girl safe after attempted abduction in Howell Township, New Jersey

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A attempted to abduct a 6-year-old girl, placing a paper bag over her head, Howell Township Police said.

The incident happened in the Adelphia Greens development on Crooked Stick Court in Howell Township.

The girl told police a man driving a black SUV approached her and placed a bag over her head while she was outside, according to officers.. She said she had been playing outside with friends, but when they went inside, she stayed to clean up toys, police said.

The man is said to be approximately 40 years old with black hair, a beard and a thin build. He was wearing black shots and a black T-shirt.

Police are asking residents to review their security cameras for any footage that may be beneficial. Please contact communications as 732-938-4111 with any information.