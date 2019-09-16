1 NYPD officer dragged, 1 struck by vehicle during car stop in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens — Two NYPD officers were injured during a Queens car stop on Monday afternoon, police said.

One police officer was dragged and the other was struck by the vehicle near 89th Street and 95th Avenue just before 2 p.m., officials said.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They suffered minor injuries to the wrists, elbows and knees.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle or of the driver.

