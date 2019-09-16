1 NYPD officer dragged, 1 struck by vehicle during car stop in Queens

Posted 5:47 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, September 16, 2019

OZONE PARK, Queens — Two NYPD officers were injured during a Queens car stop on Monday afternoon, police said.

An NYPD oficer was dragged and another officer was struck in Queens on Sept. 16, 2019. (Citizen)

One police officer was dragged and the other was struck by the vehicle near 89th Street and 95th Avenue just before 2 p.m., officials said.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They suffered minor injuries to the wrists, elbows and knees.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle or of the driver.

