1 dead, 1 critically injured in Trenton shooting: police

Posted 4:48 PM, September 16, 2019, by

TRENTON, N.J. — A man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting at a laundromat in Trenton Monday afternoon.

Mercer County’s Homicide Task Force and Trenton PD responded to a shooting that took place around Noon at the Liberty III Laundromat on Chambers Street in the Jersey capital.

The man pronounced dead has been identified as 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan. The other victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

No suspects have been charged as of yet in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.