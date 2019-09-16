1 dead, 1 critically injured in Trenton shooting: police

TRENTON, N.J. — A man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting at a laundromat in Trenton Monday afternoon.

Mercer County’s Homicide Task Force and Trenton PD responded to a shooting that took place around Noon at the Liberty III Laundromat on Chambers Street in the Jersey capital.

The man pronounced dead has been identified as 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan. The other victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

No suspects have been charged as of yet in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.