Two men shot in Harlem; one victim shot in the face

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two men were shot in Harlem on Sunday night, police said.

They were hit on West 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard just before 7 p.m. One of the men, 43, was shot in the face, officials said. The other man, 37, was shot in the abdomen.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. They are both expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s. he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

