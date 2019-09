GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, died Sunday in his Manhattan home, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Ocasek was found unconscious and unresponsive in bed at his East 19th Street home around 4 p.m., police said. Emergency medical services pronounced him deceased at the scene.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The cause of death is not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.