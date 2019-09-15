Statue of Virgin Mary vandalized with feces outside NJ church

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police are searching for the person who vandalized a Virgin Mary statue outside a New Jersey church.

The face of the Virgin Mary statue outside the St. Michael Church in Jersey City was covered with feces and a cigarette sticking out.

Rev. Thomas Quinn, the pastor of St. Michael Church in Jersey City, was alerted about vandalism Friday morning right before a midday mass.

“It was just horrible,” Rev. Quinn said.

Rev. Quinn called police, and he cleaned it up after they arrived on scene.

The church has no security cameras, which will likely change after the incident, according to Rev. Quinn.

“Mary is the mother of our faith,” he said, “All Catholics hold her dear in our heart.”

Despite being angry about the incident, Rev. Quinn said he will forgive the person if they come forward.

If they don’t come forward, “I hope their life changes.”