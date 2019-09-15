Run for Your Life event celebrates health and recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDALLS ISLAND, Manhattan — The opioid crisis is the biggest health emergency the country has ever faced.

One New York-based entity that's had success in fighting the crisis over addiction brought together hundreds of people on Saturday who it's helping, and PIX11 News gave a major assist.

Odyssey House is a 52-year-old organization that provides drug treatment, housing, job training, childcare, and other programs for its thousands of clients in New York City. One major aspect of its treatment regimen is physical fitness.

On Saturday, the organization held its 14th annual Run for Your Life. It featured a variety of activities for families and individuals to engage physically, including a fun run, a pull up contest, a Zumba class, and a double dutch jump rope demonstration, among others. The main event was a 5K run.

PIX11 News reporters have emceed the event for years. This year, reporter James Ford was the master of ceremonies.