NYC seminar to help public register for 9/11 benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — The 18th anniversary of the terror attack on 9/11 has passed, but effects from the deadly attack still linger.

Comedian Jon Stewart, who's worked to advocate for first responders suffering from 9/11-related illnesses, will team up with John Feal — who worked at ground zero — and attorney Michael Barasch to hold an information session for those who may have been or may be sickened by breathing in toxins from ground zero.

Lila Nordstrom, who was a student in the area on 9/11, will also speak.

Congress has extended the free World Trade Center Health Program and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for up to 72 years, and with 68 different cancers being linked to the toxins in the area following the attack, people who were in the area should be informed about resources and benefits available.

The seminar takes place on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 6 p.m., at the Borough of Manhattan Community College's Tribeca Performing Arts Center, at 199 Chambers St.

Those interested in the event can request tickets here.

The attorneys from Barasch & McGarry, Lila Nordstrom of Studentsof911.org, first responder John Feal of the FealGood Foundation, and doctors from the WTC Health Program will be there to answer questions.