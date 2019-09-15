NY man accused of killing his girlfriend, her toddler son pleads guilty

SODUS, N.Y.  — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her toddler son and burying their bodies on a western New York farm where they worked has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for Owen Hildago-Calderon on May 25, 2018. (New York Public Safety)

Public defender Andrew Correia tells WHAM-TV that 27-year-old Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son Owen. He said a Wayne County Court judge accepted the plea on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Donoteo-Reyes, also known as Alberto Reyes, will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The woman and child were declared missing in May 2018. Over 1,000 people were involved in a search for them. Their bodies were eventually found buried on a farm in Sodus where she and Donoteo-Reyes worked and lived together.

