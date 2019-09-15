NY day cares to get new rules for handling food allergies after 3-year-old boy’s grilled cheese allergy death

ALBANY, N.Y.  — Day care providers in New York state will soon have new guidelines for handling food allergies.

Elijah Silvera (Courtesy of family)

Under a new law signed Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state health officials will craft the new guidelines with input from pediatric experts.

They will include training requirements for day care workers, as well as tips for minimizing the risks of allergic reactions and what to do when a child experiences one.

Primary and secondary schools already have similar guidelines in place.

The new law is called “Elijah’s Law” after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera, who died after experiencing a reaction to a grilled cheese sandwich he was given at day care despite having a known allergy to dairy products.

