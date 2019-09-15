Mother arrested after 11-year-old daughter brings THC edibles to school, shares them with classmates

COVINGTON,LA (WGNO) — On Tuesday, a woman was arrested after it was discovered that her 11-year-old daughter brought THC-laced edibles to school and shared them with her classmates.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a resource officer at a Mandeville-area school alerted detectives after a student had a reaction to a gummy candy she was given by a classmate.

The child had to be transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The resource officer at the school learned that an 11-year-old had brought the gummies to the school and passed them out to other students.

At the child’s residence, detectives located a variety of THC edibles and products, and related paraphernalia.

The child’s mother, 30-year-old Alexandra Price, admitted that she had be making the products.

She was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for possession of a schedule I CDS, manufacturing of a schedule I CDS, cruelty to juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

The juvenile, who knew what the gummies contained, was arrested for distribution of schedule I CDS, and she was released into the custody of a family member.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

“I applaud our resource officer and the staff at this school who immediately alerted detectives to launch an investigation after a student became sick, preventing the possibility of more children consuming the THC-laced gummies,” Sheriff Randy Smith. “This is an example of how our schools and law enforcement work together every day to keep our children safe.”