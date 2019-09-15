Man struck and killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was struck and killed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run Sunday morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Albany Avenue and Park Place around 5:30 a.m. in Crown Heights, police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was hit. The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.