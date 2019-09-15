Homeless man arrested for murder of livery cab driver in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx — A man is accused of fatally stabbing a livery cab driver in the Bronx earlier this year.

Malik Evans, 24, was arrested Sunday and faces charges of murder, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon for the Mar. 2 death of Ganiou Gandnou.

Gandnou was found sitting in the driver’s side of his taxi with stab wounds to his neck and chest, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the livery cab driver’s death, a spokesperson of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers called the incident a “savage attack” on a man who was trying to earn a living.

Evans, who police said is homeless, was subsequently taken into custody following a six-month search.